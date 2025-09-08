‘This is our life:’ Atlanta Public Schools celebrate two sisters turn principals

ATLANTA — Sisters Kristy Reese and Kimberly Gibbs are making history as principals at two Atlanta Public Schools, marking a unique family milestone.

Kristy Reese leads Kimberly Elementary School, while her sister, Kimberly Gibbs, is the principal of Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.

Both sisters attended Atlanta Public Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, and their journey has come full circle as they now lead their own schools within the same district.

“I knew early on that I would go into education,” said Reese, reflecting on her childhood aspirations.

“She is the one person I look up to,” Gibbs said about her sister, highlighting their mutual admiration.

“This is our life,” Gibbs said.

Growing up, Kristy and Kimberly Goodson, known as the ‘Goodson girls,’ shared a room with their two other siblings. They were inseparable, sharing a love for school that eventually led them both into education.

Reese and Gibbs both became teachers after graduation, fulfilling their childhood dreams. This school year, they both serve as principals, a testament to their dedication and passion for education.

The sisters not only support each other professionally but also personally, as they share ideas to improve their schools and act as each other’s greatest cheerleaders.

Despite their busy schedules, the sisters find time to enjoy family gatherings, where they humorously negotiate who brings what to Thanksgiving dinner.

Reese admires Gibbs for managing the complexities of her school, while Gibbs aspires to emulate Reese’s qualities, showcasing their strong bond and mutual respect.

