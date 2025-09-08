GA Hyundai plant raid: Hundreds of arrested S. Koreans to be sent back

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of South Korean illegal immigrants are set to return home after federal agents conducted one of the largest immigration raids in U.S. history at a Hyundai site in Georgia.

Critics say employers need to be held accountable LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The raid, authorized by a judicial warrant, resulted in the arrest of 475 workers, 300 of whom were South Korean citizens.

The operation took place at the sprawling Hyundai plant just outside of Savannah, Georgia.

The raid was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security, who entered the Hyundai LG plant and arrested the workers they identified as illegal immigrants.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the judicial warrant, signed by a federal judge, that authorized the raid.

The South Korean government intervened to negotiate the release of the 300 South Korean citizens, who will soon be on a chartered flight home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group