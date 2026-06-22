This beautiful tree is very invasive, and the state wants to know if you see one

ATLANTA — It may be beautiful when in full bloom, but the mimosa tree is actually very invasive, and the state of Georgia wants to know if you see them.

The mimosa, or silk, tree is believed to have been brought to the U.S. by a French botanist in the 1700s, the University of Georgia said.

“They attract butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds. The leaves of the mimosa tree have a fern-like appearance. While this tree may be beautiful, it is also a highly invasive species that threatens the southern landscape,” UGA said.

It was originally introduced as an ornamental tree but has since spread across the Southeast.

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“It competes with native species for light, water, and nutrients. It can be found growing along roadsides, along streams, in forests, and in clearings,” UGA said. “Songbirds are dependent on caterpillars and other insects that are typically found on native species to feed and rear their young. These food sources are becoming increasingly scarce because of the aggressive nature of invasive species like the mimosa tree, which edges out native species.”

This is how you can identify a mimosa tree:

• Delicate-looking, fern-like leaves

• Showy, fragrant pink flowers in early summer

• Flat seed pods up to 6 inches long in late summer

• Often grows with multiple trunks and reaches 10–50 feet tall

UGA said you can help keep the trees under control by cutting them to ground level.

“Use an herbicide, such as glyphosate, on the stump to prevent new growth. Glyphosate is most effective if painted on the stump as soon as it is cut,” UGA said.

If you see one of the trees along the roadside or have one on your property, the state wants you to report it to the Early Detection and Distribution Mapping System either on its website or through the EDDMapS app.

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