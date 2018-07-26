Thieves steal thousands in equipment from nonprofit that helps kids, police say

Police say someone broke into the basement of a local nonprofit organization and stole thousands of dollars of equipment the group uses to help the elderly, kids and the less fortunate.
PAWS Kids, which stands for Paradise Atlanta Westside, provides educational opportunities for local kids, help with health care and home maintenance for kids and the elderly in the neighborhood.
When @PAWKidsatGP non-profit org bought an old trap house, they kept the studio someone built & now kids in the neighborhood use it to create music while getting tutored for school in the same house. Story on Ch2 at 4pm pic.twitter.com/EPZipZSQ5C— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 26, 2018
On Thursday morning, thieves broke in to the nonprofit's building off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and made off with thousands of dollars' worth of lawn equipment and other tools.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to organization's founders, who say they are heartbroken someone would do this.
