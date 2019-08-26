  • Thieves break into valet box outside popular restaurant, steal Range Rover

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police say thieves broke into a valet box at a popular Midtown restaurant, took keys and stole a Range Rover with a $90,000 watch inside.

    The incident happened on Aug. 13 outside STK Atlanta on Peachtree Street.

    The victim told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that he was meeting someone for dinner when the thieves smashed the valet box and took the brand-new vehicle, which he bought last month.

