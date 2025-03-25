These metro Atlanta communities are some of the best places to live in America, study says

ATLANTA — We all know that metro Atlanta and north Georgia are the best places to live in the U.S., but now a new study is backing up that claim.

Niche, a website that helps families find schools and neighborhoods, has published its list of the best places to live nationwide, and three metro Atlanta communities made the top 10.

The website compiles its list based on public data from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and more.

According to the study, the second-best place to live in the U.S. is the Atlantic Station neighborhood just outside of midtown Atlanta.

Atlantic Station was praised for its public school districts, diversity, family life and nightlife options, as well as noting that many people in the area own their own homes.

Staying in the Peach State’s capital, midtown Atlanta ranked eighth on the list.

Midtown Atlanta received A+ scores for nightlife, family life and health and fitness, but received a B+ for housing and a C+ for cost of living.

Rounding out the top 10 was Johns Creek in northern Fulton County.

Niche noted that the city of approximately 82,000 people has great schools and is good for families, but gave them a grade of B for crime and safety, and gave them a B- for cost of living.

The only upgrade from metro Atlanta, according to Niche, is the Colonial Village neighborhood in Arlington, Va. The study called it the “best of the best in the entire Washington, D.C. area.”

