Tensions run high as Georgia gubernatorial candidates battle it out in televised debate

ATLANTA — Republican front-runners for governor slugged it out at a televised debate on Monday afternoon.

They followed the Democratic candidates’ debate.

Burt Jones and Rick Jackson have spent millions battling it out in campaign ads.

On Monday, they got to battle it out face-to-face -- and it was a battle.

“He’s been spending millions of dollars telling lies about me. But even worse, he’s been spending millions of dollars telling lies to the public about himself,” Jones said about Jackson.

“Burt Jones just feels like he can make up his own rules and do whatever he wants to do,” Jackson shot back.

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Jackson and Jones exchanged accusations as the other Republican candidates tried to break through, especially Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Earlier in the day, it was the Democrats’ turn.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she wants to put casino gambling on the ballot.

“We’ll need approvals from the House and the Democrats’legislature. So it’s a multi-step process, but ultimately, I do believe that voters should have the final say,” Bottoms said.

Former DeKalb CEO Mike Thurmond wants to cut the sales tax.

Former Lt. Gov. and former Republican Geoff Duncan said Georgians need to pick a Democrat who can win in the general election, and he thinks that’s him.

“I think Georgians in general just want a steady hand. They want adults in the room to show back up that are willing to call balls and strikes,” Duncan said.

Early voting started on Monday and runs through May 15. Primary election day is May 19.

With many candidates on both sides, there is a good chance for a runoff.

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