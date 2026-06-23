Teens working at metro Atlanta McDonald’s named FIFA Flag Bearers

ATLANTA — Several crew members from McDonald’s locations across metro Atlanta have been chosen as FIFA Flag Bearers.

One of them, 17-year-old Peter Mitchell, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that, as a fry cook at McDonald’s, he knows how to handle pressure.

“I imagine it’s going to be hard. My heart is racing so much to think about trying to keep my cool out there,” Peter Mitchell said.

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He’s headed to a FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium where he’ll be on the field, known in soccer as the pitch, during some of the upcoming matches.

“I can’t imagine what it’s going to feel like for a 16-year-old, 17-year-old at a World Cup match: a lifetime memory,” local McDonald’s owner and operator D.J. Mitchell said.

On Monday, the McDonald’s on Northside Drive threw a party for the local flag bearers, invited all the kids from the neighborhood, and presented a World Cup sized donation to the local nonprofit Soccer in the Streets, which has spent the last 37 years making the game more accessible to metro area children.

With 11 years experience, Peter Mitchell is quite the soccer player himself, but never an experience like the one he’s about to have.

“It’s unreal, just wonderful to be able to go out there on the field and be a flag bearer,” Peter Mitchell said.

The next World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium is set for Wednesday.

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