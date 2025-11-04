Taste of Hartsfield returns to Atlanta’s airport, will benefit Meals on Wheels

ATLANTA — Helping your neighbors is the thought behind a culinary celebration at the world’s busiest airport.

During this government shutdown, the need is perhaps greater than ever.

Taste of Hartsfield takes flight with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Atlanta to feed metro area seniors.

“People love food, people love fun, and they also love to give back. So, we are thrilled that our community partner for this event is Meals on Wheels Atlanta. As you know, the great work that they do to make sure that seniors are able to get nutritious meals,” said Monica Coleman with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Taste of Hartsfield has been on hiatus, but it’s back, serving up a way to give back in tough times.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta is this year’s beneficiary, which provides two medically tailored nutritional meals to 560 seniors a day.

While they get some government funding, it’s not much. They spend about $5 million a year feeding senior citizens.

“We have, unfortunately, a historic wait list of over 800 seniors that are waiting to receive the meals that we can provide if we had the resources, the funds, in order to prepare those meals,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Meals on Wheels depends on fundraisers like Taste of Hartsfield to help fund their mission.

“I’d say 97% of the funds that we need to provide those meals come from this community, from private donations, from family foundations, and from corporate groups. That’s how we feed the seniors,” Crusoe-Ingram said.

“Our teams have gone and volunteered with them. And since this is a culinary event, we felt like they’d be the perfect partner for us. So, we’re looking forward to having at least 20 of our concessionaires participate. They’ll be giving samples of what they offer to attendees. We’ll have a really fun chef competition,” Coleman said.

Tickets are $15 for a book of 10 tasting tickets.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer will be serving as a judge for the tasting competition. It’s open to the public.

