Tariffs on, tariffs off: How the back and forth could be impacting your wallet

ATLANTA — The tariff picture in the U.S. remains murky after a federal court blocked the reciprocal and fentanyl-related tariffs issued by President Donald Trump, and then an appeals court reinstated them.

The White House is continuing to fight to keep the tariffs.

So that does that mean for Georgia consumers?

“The most important immediate consequence is it interferes with the Trump administration’s leverage in negotiating deals that are underway with other countries,” said Dr. Tucker Balch with Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

Balch told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that with the court challenges, other countries may now delay trade deals.

“They will certainly at least want to wait a bit to see how that turns out legally in our own system before they commit to any sort of deal,” Balch said.

This month, stores like Macy’s, Target, and Walmart are warning that some prices are going up, and Western ports say shipping from Asia has already slowed, which may affect our options of what’s available to buy in the coming weeks.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard said this is the time to shop smart and make substitutions.

“Like, you go to a supermarket, and one fruit that you really wanted to buy, let’s say strawberries, is really expensive, but blueberries or raspberries are on sale. You buy those,” Howard said. “We’re going to see some things be significantly more expensive than they’ve been, and others won’t be affected at all. And we will change what we buy because of that.”

Moving forward, the Trump administration said it will challenge the trade court ruling up to the U.S. Supreme Court if needed.

The White House could always re-issue tariffs with a different legal basis if it wants to as well.

