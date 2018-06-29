ATLANTA - The tallest residential tower ever built in Atlanta is about to get off the ground after a slow start.
The building known as No. 2 Opus will be 53 stories tall, right in the middle of Midtown Atlanta.
Developers told Channel 2 Action News the building will be worth the wait because it’s the kind of luxury high-rise Atlanta hasn’t seen before.
We’ll update you on the building’s progress, talk to those responsible for the project and get a look at a model of one of the condos, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}