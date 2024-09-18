T-Pain teams up with Checkers, Rally’s to offer new meal deal and free trip to Nashville concert

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based rapper and producer T-Pain is teaming up with Checkers and Rally’s to offer a special meal deal that will be music to your taste buds.

The “$5 T-Pain For Real Meal” includes a “classic Checker/Rallyburger OR the new BBQ Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which is Checkers & Rally’s Spicy Chicken sandwich, topped with melty American cheese, Sweet N’ Smoky BBQ sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. PLUS, a small fry, 16-ounce soft drink and new 8-piece BBQ Chicken Bites, dusted with BBQ seasoning.”

“I’m a big fan of Checkers & Rally’s. It’s one of my go-to spots, so this partnership and collaboration just made a lot of sense for me and something that I’m genuinely excited about. The fact that I get to have my own meal there is crazy! You are not going to want to miss out on the BBQ-inspired T-Pain For Real Meal,” T-Pain said. “This partnership is like a dream collab track that you just know is going to be a hit, especially since it’s available starting at only five dollars, so everyone better be ready to get down with the new T-Pain For Real Meal.”

The burger joint also has a new burger named after the singer, called the T-Pain Cheesy Bacon BBQ Buford. It includes “two large hand-seasoned all-beef patties stacked up with melty Swiss cheese, crispy onion tanglers, melted cheddar cheese, three strips of bacon and Sweet N’ Smoky BBQ sauce all on a toasted bakery-style bun.”

“T-Pain is not only a well-respected and highly successful artist, his audience perfectly overlaps with our core consumer, and he is actually a frequent guest of Checkers and Rally’s!” said Scott Johnson, chief marketing officer for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “T-Pain’s skills as a professional drift driver and his love for cars make this a no-brainer given the car culture heritage of our brands. This collaboration will resonate with all who are fans of T-Pain, his music, and drifting, but it also provides them with a delicious meal at an unbeatable price.”

To celebrate the news collaboration, Checkers & Rally’s is also hosting a sweepstakes that will grant two lucky winners the chance to win a trip to Nashville to see T-Pain live in concert at the Pinnacle next year.

