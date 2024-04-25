Sylvan Hills Middle School on lockdown after bomb threat, building evacuated

ATLANTA — Students and staff at Sylvan Hills Middle School in Atlanta are being evacuated after the school received a bomb threat.

According to an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson, the school received the threat through a text message.

The school has been placed on an interior lockdown and everyone is being evacuated to nearby Perkerson Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Parents were notified of both the lockdown and then the evacuation of the building.

Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating the threat with assistance from Atlanta Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Construction worker trapped, injured in trench collapse at site of new Brookhaven city hall project

©2023 Cox Media Group