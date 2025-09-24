Swiss company to acquire Atlanta-based fantasy sports operator PrizePicks

ATLANTA — A Swiss company has announced it is purchasing a majority stake in Atlanta-based PrizePicks, a leading daily fantasy sports operator, for an initial cash consideration of $1.6 billion.

The acquisition agreement by Allwyn International AG, which values PrizePicks at an upfront value of $2.5 billion, includes potential additional payments based on PrizePicks’ performance over the next three years, which could increase the value to a maximum of $4.15 billion.

Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks, commented on the partnership, saying, “Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for PrizePicks and our growing community of players.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

PrizePicks, founded in 2015, has attracted millions of monthly active users.

Allwyn’s acquisition of PrizePicks represents a move to enter the U.S. sports and entertainment market, expanding its business beyond its existing operation of the Illinois Lottery.

PrizePicks will continue to operate as a standalone brand within Allwyn, led by Ybarra and the existing leadership team. Adam Wexler, co-founder of PrizePicks, will remain on the Board of Directors.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Allwyn plans to finance the purchase using a combination of cash on hand and debt financing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group