SUV stolen from Atlanta airport parking garage, police looking for suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta PD say they are looking for the man pictured here in connection with the theft of a Cadillac Escalade from an Atlanta airport parking lot (Source: Atlanta PD)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is involved in a vehicle theft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police said they believe a suspect caught on video played a role in taking a Cadillac Escalade from an airport parking garage on Monday.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

People can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA to 738477.

People who give tips don’t need to provide identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

