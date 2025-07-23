SUV stolen from Atlanta airport parking garage, police looking for suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is involved in a vehicle theft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police said they believe a suspect caught on video played a role in taking a Cadillac Escalade from an airport parking garage on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

People can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA to 738477.

People who give tips don’t need to provide identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group