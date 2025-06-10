Suspect wanted for discharging gun at Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA — A reward is being offered for the person who can identify a man police said discharged a gun inside a restaurant.
According to officials, an unidentified man was seen at the Waffle House on Piedmont Road discharging a gun.
His age and height remain unknown.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the suspect or his whereabouts.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSGA to 738477 along with the tip.
