Suspect wanted for Atlanta murder caught less than a week later

ATLANTA — Days after a man was shot and killed, Atlanta police say they have the person responsible for the murder.

On Nov. 12, at 6:18 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to 3021 Middleton Road NW regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

Investigators immediately began searching for clues to find the suspect involved in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, APD officers arrested Georgio Glover.

Glover was charged with murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and false statement.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

