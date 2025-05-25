Suspect points gun, assaults victim in armed robbery at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are hoping surveillance video will capture a suspect wanted for armed robbery.

Just before 2 a.m., on January 24, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 2477 Metropolitan Parkway SW. regarding a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said he was walking to his car, which was parked at a gas pump, when he was approached by an unidentified man armed with a gun who demanded the victim’s belongings.

The victim said that he was physically assaulted during the robbery and after getting his belongings back, the suspect ran away.

APD said the suspect was wearing a black face mask, black gloves, and dark clothing with gray and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

