Suspect in January shooting of victim at SE Atlanta apartment complex charged

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department say they have arrested a man in the shooting death of another at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Mical Walcott and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The address appears to correspond with the Riverwood Apartments.

Walcott was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on separate criminal charges, APD said.

On January 22 at 5:32 p.m., police say they responded to 925 Conley Road SE to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds they say was not alert, conscious, or breathing.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

