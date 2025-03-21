Suspect in January shooting of victim at SE Atlanta apartment complex charged

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department say they have arrested a man in the shooting death of another at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex.
Police say they arrested 23-year-old Mical Walcott and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The address appears to correspond with the Riverwood Apartments.
Walcott was already in custody at the Fulton County Jail on separate criminal charges, APD said.
On January 22 at 5:32 p.m., police say they responded to 925 Conley Road SE to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds they say was not alert, conscious, or breathing.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
