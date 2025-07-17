Suspect in custody after January murder in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced they have a suspect in custody for a January murder.

According to police, a man was murdered at about 10:42 p.m. on Jan. 9 at 1940 Fisher Road SE, the Park Vista Apartments.

Now, police say a suspect is in custody.

When officers got to the scene on Jan. 9, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and took him to a local hospital, but he died of his injuries.

APD said Jonathan Lawson, 34, was taken into custody by Atlanta officers with help from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on July 11.

Lawson faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon “for his involvement in a homicide.”

Lawson was taken to the Fulton County Jail, police said.

