5 from Georgia charged with retail theft

AUBURN, Ala. — Police in Alabama have arrested multiple people they said stole items from a business.

On Monday, Auburn, Ala., police responded to a theft call at a business in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.

A store employee told officers that multiple suspects stole items and hopped into a car in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the suspects drove away, leading to a brief chase that ended near East Glenn Avenue.

Three suspects ran away but were later arrested. Two suspects were seen near the business before running away. They were found a short distance away from the store.

Police arrested and charged the following people, all from Columbus, Ga. :

Ralph Christopher Hill is charged with organized retail theft, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.

Timothy Thomas Reeves is charged with organized retail theft and attempting to elude a police officer.

Calvin Screws Jr. is charged with organized retail theft and attempting to elude a police officer.

charged with organized retail theft and attempting to elude a police officer. Shuan Treomel Hill is charged with organized retail theft.

Jomarie Paola Nieves is charged with organized retail theft.

All five were booked into the Lee County Jail.

