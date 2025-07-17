5 from Georgia charged with retail theft

AUBURN, Ala. — Police in Alabama have arrested multiple people they said stole items from a business.
On Monday, Auburn, Ala., police responded to a theft call at a business in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.
A store employee told officers that multiple suspects stole items and hopped into a car in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, the suspects drove away, leading to a brief chase that ended near East Glenn Avenue.
Three suspects ran away but were later arrested. Two suspects were seen near the business before running away. They were found a short distance away from the store.
Police arrested and charged the following people, all from Columbus, Ga. :
- Ralph Christopher Hill is charged with organized retail theft, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.
- Timothy Thomas Reeves is charged with organized retail theft and attempting to elude a police officer.
- Calvin Screws Jr. is charged with organized retail theft and attempting to elude a police officer.
- Shuan Treomel Hill is charged with organized retail theft.
- Jomarie Paola Nieves is charged with organized retail theft.
All five were booked into the Lee County Jail.
