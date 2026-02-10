Suspect accused of hurting 2 officers in shooting was hiding in closet, APD says

ATLANTA — Investigators say the man accused of shooting at and injuring two Atlanta police officers hid inside a closet, firing multiple shots and forcing officers to take cover.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden said it was quiet at the apartment complex Monday as tenants get back to their daily routines.

But over the weekend, police say the scene was total chaos.

Channel 2 has obtained court documents that give an inside look at the dangerous situation officers faced 48 hours after gunfire wounded officers responding to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex along Cheshire Bridge Road on the city’s northeast side,

“We didn’t hear the gunshots. We just heard commotion a little bit and heard police cars pulling up,” a tenant said.

Police say the first signs of trouble came just before 8 a.m. when the suspect’s roommate received a phone call from another tenant claiming someone was firing shots inside his apartment.

When officers arrived, court documents show they walked inside the unit and made their way toward a bedroom, where they found shell casings and the suspect — identified as 23-year-old Alonte Ray — hiding inside a closet.

Investigators say two officers were attempting to open the closet door when suddenly, bullets started flying.

One bullet grazed the side of an officer’s head. Another officer suffered cuts to his hands and knees from falling debris, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators say ray fired multiple shots through the wall as all eight officers took cover.

At that point, police say members of the SWAT team moved in.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the tense moments during the seven-hour standoff, one that forced the closure of a portion of Cheshire Bridge Road.

Eventually, court documents reveal, SWAT deployed gas and took the suspect into custody.

Investigators say they also recovered a gun.

The court documents identify the injured officers, but police tell said the investigation is still active. So Channel 2 isn’t releasing their names.

The suspect’s first court appearance has been delayed until Tuesday while he remains in medical care for undisclosed injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group