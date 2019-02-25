  • Surveillance video shows woman thrown from purse snatcher's car

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive surveillance footage showing the dramatic moment a mother fought back against a purse snatcher.

    It happened at a gas station in northwest Atlanta late Thursday night.

    “I grabbed onto the handle and he’s yelling "Go, go, go!" to the driver and I just hold onto the handle and don’t let go! He drug me about 200 feet," Brea Duke told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.

    She managed to walk away with just a few bumps and bruises.

    Why she says despite what happened, she doesn't regret fighting back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  

