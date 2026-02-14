Super Bowl champion, Atlanta native receives pardon from President Trump

ATLANTA — Jamal Lewis, a former NFL running back and Super Bowl champ, is one of five former NFL players pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Lewis, 46, pleaded guilty in a drug case in which he used a cellphone to try to set up a drug deal not long after he was a top pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

The pardons were announced by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson. Ex-NFL players Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Travis Henry and the late Billy Cannon were also granted clemency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lewis grew up in Atlanta and played at Frederick Douglass High School before going to the University of Tennessee.

In 2000, Lewis was the fifth overall draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He won Super Bowl XXXV alongside them during his rookie season.

TRENDING STORIES:

He stayed with the Ravens through the 2006 season and then joined the Cleveland Browns until 2009.

Lewis was named an All-Pro once and was a one-time Pro Bowler. He was named the 2003 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group