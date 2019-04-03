0 Students leave controversial eviction flyers on dorms in support of Palestine

ATLANTA - An investigation is underway at Emory University into a controversial flyer that was posted outside dorm rooms.

At first glance, it looks like an official eviction notice stating the dorm would be demolished, but the flyer then criticizes what it calls "the destructive policy of Israel, toward Palestinians."

The students who made the flyer said it was done for justice in Palestine. They say their purpose is to call attention to forced evictions of Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territories.

"They posted it on every door," said student Jamie Guillen.

Guillen woke up Tuesday morning to find what looked like an eviction notice posted on the door of her dorm suite.

It said it would demolished in three days. Looking at the bottom, she spotted a disclaimer saying that it's not a real eviction notice, it was a political statment on behalf of Palestinians.

"I wasn't offended by it, but I could see why people would be offended by it," Guillen said.

"I find it racist, anti-Semitic and absolutely offensive," said Rabbi Russ Shukles, executive director of Hillel of Georgia.

The head of a Jewish student campus organization said there's no evidence the flyer was targeted at Jewish students, but many called to say they felt that way.

"From anger to fear to security issues to how could Emory allow this to take place?" Shukles said.

Emory said the student group got permission to post the flyers, but not on dormitory doors.

The flyers contend Israel has caused the destruction of thousands of Palestinian homes and left many more people homeless. Some students support the flyers and their message.

"For me it's not offensive; alot of people will overlook it if it's not in your face," said student Dreca Leevar.

But others say it encroaches on students' personal space.

"If they're going to do it, they need to do it in (a) way that's going to be respected. That's the only way you're going to be heard," another student told us.

Emory said it is reviewing the incident and will determine the appropriate next steps. It said it doesn't tolerate behavior that threatens the community.

