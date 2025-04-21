Student injured with scissors causes lockdown at Atlanta high school

ATLANTA — North Atlanta High School temporarily went into lockdown after a schoolwide alert on Monday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, a student was injured by another student with a pair of scissors in an isolated incident.

“However, a schoolwide alert was triggered, placing the building on a full lockdown,” the district said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The injured student was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and the student who injured them with the scissors “will receive legal and administrative consequences” as set by school district policies.

APS said the “safety and security of students and employees” is a top priority for the district.

Neither student was identified.

