Stone Mountain Park debuts new drone show for Memorial Day

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — If you and the family are looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, a new drone and light show now features fire igniting the sky at Stone Mountain Park Friday.

The four-night show lasted nearly an hour while people watched on the lawn.

“I like the fire,” said Reese Worsham. “Wasn’t expecting it -- nice surprise.”

Matilee Rogers told Channel 2’s Cory James that she liked “how they kind of picked the different genres of music.”

The show launched just in time for Memorial Day weekend. It has 250 drones sparking vibrant colors to form a bald eagle, a symbol of pride and American strength.

Stone Mountain Park said aerial storytelling is only one part of the experience. The other part involves a special salute honoring the men and women who died serving our country.

“Those people deserve to be honored. We get freedom every day for the sacrifices they make, so anything to honor them is great,” said Luke Flood.

Stone Mountain Park said active-duty military and veterans will get a free ticket with their ID. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. each night through Monday.

