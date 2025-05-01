Statewide poll shows falling approval for Trump in GA as GOP blames Biden for economic downfall

ATLANTA — A new statewide poll shows numbers that suggest President Donald Trump’s approval rating is falling, and so is Georgians’ confidence in how he is handling the economy.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows 49% disapprove of Trump’s leadership so far.

Republicans are blaming the new economic numbers on former President Joe Biden, as some civil rights organizations here in Georgia are criticizing Trump’s job performance over the first 100 days in office.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t think much of new national polling showing Trump’s approval ratings dropping to 39%, according to one poll.

“I don’t really listen to those fake polls on fake news,” Greene told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Channel 2 Action News was the only local station at the White House on Monday to interview Trump administration officials about the president’s first 100 days in office.

Greene accuses those national polls of not telling the truth.

“You know what, those polling numbers came out from the same Democratic networks that have lied about President Trump,” Greene said.

But new polling in Georgia shows the same thing.

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll shows 43% of Georgians approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 43% also oppose his tariffs.

Most worrying, 58% of Georgians plan to reduce their spending, which could lead to more economic trouble down the road.

That poll also shows only 43% approve of Trump’s job performance while 55% disapprove.

This comes as new data shows the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in nearly three years, sending more warning flags of possible recession.

“100 days of the trump administration is exhausting,” said Margaret Huang, with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

On Wednesday, a collection of civil rights organizations along with veterans and teachers, stood on the steps of Atlanta’s Big Bethel AME Church to criticize Trump’s first 100 days in office.

They promised to fight Trump in the courts and at the ballot box.

“Today marks 100 days of the trump administration. 100 days of chaos. 100 days of cruelty,” Huang said.

Traditionally, a recession is declared when the U.S. economy experiences two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product.

