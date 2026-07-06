State troopers made 424 DUI arrests in Georgia during July 4 weekend

ATLANTA — Over the July 4 holiday weekend, the Georgia State Patrol responded to hundreds of incidents across state roads.

On Monday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Safety released their final arrest and citation counts for the holiday travel period.

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From July 3 to July 5, GSP made 424 arrests for driving under the influence.

Based on the final counts, 100 drivers were arrested for DUI on Sunday, alone, the smallest amount across each of the days. On July 4, 170 people were arrested for DUI and another 154 the day before.

Statewide, the agency said 12 people died and GSP responded to 11 of them.

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GSP said that each life lost “represents a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly lives can change on our highways. We want to thank all motorists who made safe decisions and helped us reduce risk across the state but the mission doesn’t end here. Make the right decision every time to drive sober, stay focused, buckle up, and take care of each other every day on Georgia roads.”

Nearly 1,100 people were cited for seat belt violations and 790 people were cited for distracted driving.

On top of the seatbelt and distracted driving citations, GSP said troopers responded to 296 crashes over the holiday.

More than half of the crashes, statewide, injured a person or persons and 29 involved drivers under the influence.

The state agency said 18 crashes over the weekend involved commercial vehicles, such as semi-trucks, tankers and other similar types.

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