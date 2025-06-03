State Senator says he’s ‘proud to run on my reputation’ in bid for attorney general

ATLANTA — Another Republican state lawmaker has announced that he is running to be the next attorney general of Georgia.

State Sen. Brian Strickland announced Tuesday that he’ll run against state Sen. Bill Cowsert for the nomination.

The post is being left open because the current attorney general, Chris Carr, is running for governor.

“I’m very excited about this and we’re proud to run on my reputation and on my record as a Conservative fighter that knows how to win,” Strickland told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Strickland is a lawyer who said he supports a more aggressive AG’s office, going after organized crime and human trafficking.

He also said he’s a big supporter of criminal justice reform since, he said, it can give help to those who deserve a second chance.

“Being smart about how we go after crime in our state, being tough on those who need to be locked up. But also helps people get out of the system and back on the taxpayer rolls who can work and can come out of the system,” Strickland said.

Elliot also spoke virtually with Cowsert on Tuesday, who announced his candidacy in April.

“I think I’m uniquely qualified for the role from my many years of experience in the legal profession,” Cowsert said.

Cowsert is also the chair of the Senate committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her prosecution of President Donald Trump. He’s also expanded it to now including looking into Stacey Abrams and her organizations.

He said he’s concerned about what he claims are rogue DAs.

“I’ve been concerned and worried about prosecutors that are weaponizing the criminal justice system. The effect is they’re making it a more partisan process that undermines the public confidence,” Cowsert said.

Even though there are currently no Democratic candidates running for attorney general, Elliot did reach out to the Georgia Democratic Party for comment on this story.

So far, he has not heard back.

