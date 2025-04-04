State senator announces bid for head of Democratic Party of Georgia

ATLANTA — At the end of March, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams announced her resignation from her position as head of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Now, with the state chapter of the Democratic Party announcing their election schedule for a new party head, a state senator from Gwinnett County is throwing her name in the running.

Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes announced her candidacy for chair of the DPG on Friday morning.

“This election cycle is absolutely critical for Georgians – and we need to do everything we can to elect Democrats who will fight for working families and the middle class up and down the ballot, including re-electing Jon Ossoff to the Senate. We won in 2020 and 2022 by energizing our base while also appealing to new voters, and we can do it again,” Islam Parkes said in a statement.

She closed off her announcement by saying she’s “not afraid of a tough fight,” when it comes to close elections, referring to the current political state of affairs in Georgia and Washington.

Ahead of the party election in May, the DPG will hold several in-person, regional candidate forums. Dates for the forums have yet to be announced but a schedule is expected sometime next week.

DPG elections are expected to be held on May 3 in Atlanta.

A unity fundraiser will be held in mid-May, according to a statement from Democratic Party of Georgia Interim Chair Matthew Wilson.

“Georgia Democrats are laser-focused on holding Republicans accountable at the ballot box this year and next for all the harm they’ve caused hardworking Georgia families,” Wilson said. “We’re wasting no time filling these vacancies because the stakes couldn’t be higher, and every Georgian sick and tired of being sick and tired will be working together to defeat Republicans in 2026.”

