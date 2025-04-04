MLK assassination 57 years later: How the King family will remember the civil rights icon today

ATLANTA — The King Center will commemorate one of the darkest moments in the King family’s history and American history.

Friday marks 57 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968.

The civil rights leader was visiting Memphis to help sanitation workers rally for better wages and safer working conditions and delivered what would become known as his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech the day before he was killed.

The King Center will sponsor a series of events on Friday and April 9 that celebrate King’s life and legacy.

The King Family Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church will host the Candlelight Assassination Observance at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, Ebenezer Baptist Church will host a silent walk of remembrance, 57 years after King’s funeral at the church on April 9, 1968.

