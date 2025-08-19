State nonprofit provides grant to 33 child care programs harmed by Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — The Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning awarded relief funding to 33 child care programs across the state to help with recovery efforts following damage from Hurricane Helene.
The foundation, in collaboration with The Aspire Difference Foundation and Save the Children US, distributed a total of $49,500 in recovery grants.
Each of the selected programs received $1,500 to address urgent needs like repairing structural damage, restoring HVAC systems, replacing classroom materials, covering food loss and staff wages, and removing debris.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“These funds were a lifeline for programs working to reopen quickly and safely, as well as for programs that needed some financial relief for substantial costs incurred from hurricane-related damages,” Laura Wagner, Executive Director of GFEC+L, said in a statement.
The foundation received 68 applications for the funding and chose 33 programs to award, based on documented need and readiness to comply with funding requirements.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia daycare worker charged in child abuse case
- 7 charged during Hall County undercover sting
- Radioactive shrimp heading for Walmart found at Georgia port
GCEF+L said in a statement that the grants were crucial in restoring safe and nurturing environments for approximately 2,200 children and their families.
Tracey Broxton from Little Feet Learning Academy noted the transformative impact of the funding, stating that the new fencing provided a safer environment for children, boosting morale among staff and parents.
“The new fencing provides a much safer and more secure environment for the children, allowing them to enjoy outdoor play with peace of mind,” Broxton said. This improvement in safety has also boosted the morale of the staff and parents.”
Similarly, Shelbra McKnight from Bright Start Preschool highlighted the repairs made possible by the grant, including window repairs and playground improvements, which ensured a safer learning environment for young learners.
“With these funds, we repaired damaged but usable windows and restored compromised paneling, as well as replaced worn block walls on our playground, all essential steps in ensuring a safer, more secure learning environment for our youngest learners,” McKnight said. “Most importantly, it gave our team peace of mind and allowed our children to return to a space that is safe, comfortable, and conducive to early learning and development.”
These are the nearly three dozen organizations that received funding:
- Jesus Loves Me Daycare LLC – Ray City, Berrien County
- Sproutland Learning Center – Cochran, Beckley County
- Sweet & Tenderhearted Childcare – Portal, Bulloch County
- Love’s Childcare Services Inc – Statesboro, Bulloch County
- Rashida’s Day Care – Metter, Candler County
- Little Blessyn’s Childcare Learning Center – Savannah, Chatham County
- Ready Set Grow Early Learning Academy – Savannah, Chatham County
- Tiny Hands Big Hearts In-Home Childcare – Port Wentworth, Chatham County
- Teachers Too Early Childcare & Learning Center, Inc. – Douglas, Coffee County
- Small Wonders Playcare Center – Evans, Columbia County
- R&L Mini Miracles Daycare – Martinez, Columbia County
- The Bradley School of Martinez – Martinez, Columbia County
- Learning Junction Preschool – Evans, Columbia County
- Bartley’s Family Learning Center LLC – Springfield, Effingham County
- Sonja Glaze FCCLH – Elberton, Elbert County
- Boss Babies Childcare Center, LLC – Twin City, Emanuel County
- Marie Herndon FCCLH – Brunswick, Glynn County
- Love In Action Daycare – Hazlehurst, Jeff Davis County
- Joyful All Starz LLLP – Louisville, Jefferson County
- Carol’s Kidz Early Care and Learning – Lakeland, Lanier County
- Connie Pruitt FCCLH – Naylor, Lanier County
- Child Resource Center, Inc. – Lakeland, Lanier County
- Micah’s Playhouse, Inc. – Dublin, Laurens County
- Little Feet Learning Academy – Dublin, Laurens County
- Marsha Octave FCCLH – Hinesville, Liberty County
- Bemiss Academy Preschool – Valdosta, Lowndes County
- Bright Start Preschool – Valdosta, Lowndes County
- Stephanie Turman FCCLH – Thomson, McDuffie County
- Lollipop Learning Center – Tifton, Tift County
- Washington County NB & PW Club Inc. – Sandersville, Washington County
- MyNana’s Clubhouse – Jesup, Wayne County
- Little Wonders Learning Center – Savannah, Chatham County
- Eula Howell FCCLH – Valdosta, Lowndes County
GFEC+L said it is exploring additional disaster preparedness strategies, including an ongoing commitment to using unrestricted Foundation resources to help in future disasters.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group