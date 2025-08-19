State nonprofit provides grant to 33 child care programs harmed by Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — The Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning awarded relief funding to 33 child care programs across the state to help with recovery efforts following damage from Hurricane Helene.

The foundation, in collaboration with The Aspire Difference Foundation and Save the Children US, distributed a total of $49,500 in recovery grants.

Each of the selected programs received $1,500 to address urgent needs like repairing structural damage, restoring HVAC systems, replacing classroom materials, covering food loss and staff wages, and removing debris.

“These funds were a lifeline for programs working to reopen quickly and safely, as well as for programs that needed some financial relief for substantial costs incurred from hurricane-related damages,” Laura Wagner, Executive Director of GFEC+L, said in a statement.

The foundation received 68 applications for the funding and chose 33 programs to award, based on documented need and readiness to comply with funding requirements.

GCEF+L said in a statement that the grants were crucial in restoring safe and nurturing environments for approximately 2,200 children and their families.

Tracey Broxton from Little Feet Learning Academy noted the transformative impact of the funding, stating that the new fencing provided a safer environment for children, boosting morale among staff and parents.

“The new fencing provides a much safer and more secure environment for the children, allowing them to enjoy outdoor play with peace of mind,” Broxton said. This improvement in safety has also boosted the morale of the staff and parents.”

Similarly, Shelbra McKnight from Bright Start Preschool highlighted the repairs made possible by the grant, including window repairs and playground improvements, which ensured a safer learning environment for young learners.

“With these funds, we repaired damaged but usable windows and restored compromised paneling, as well as replaced worn block walls on our playground, all essential steps in ensuring a safer, more secure learning environment for our youngest learners,” McKnight said. “Most importantly, it gave our team peace of mind and allowed our children to return to a space that is safe, comfortable, and conducive to early learning and development.”

These are the nearly three dozen organizations that received funding:

Jesus Loves Me Daycare LLC – Ray City, Berrien County

Sproutland Learning Center – Cochran, Beckley County

Sweet & Tenderhearted Childcare – Portal, Bulloch County

Love’s Childcare Services Inc – Statesboro, Bulloch County

Rashida’s Day Care – Metter, Candler County

Little Blessyn’s Childcare Learning Center – Savannah, Chatham County

Ready Set Grow Early Learning Academy – Savannah, Chatham County

Tiny Hands Big Hearts In-Home Childcare – Port Wentworth, Chatham County

Teachers Too Early Childcare & Learning Center, Inc. – Douglas, Coffee County

Small Wonders Playcare Center – Evans, Columbia County

R&L Mini Miracles Daycare – Martinez, Columbia County

The Bradley School of Martinez – Martinez, Columbia County

Learning Junction Preschool – Evans, Columbia County

Bartley’s Family Learning Center LLC – Springfield, Effingham County

Sonja Glaze FCCLH – Elberton, Elbert County

Boss Babies Childcare Center, LLC – Twin City, Emanuel County

Marie Herndon FCCLH – Brunswick, Glynn County

Love In Action Daycare – Hazlehurst, Jeff Davis County

Joyful All Starz LLLP – Louisville, Jefferson County

Carol’s Kidz Early Care and Learning – Lakeland, Lanier County

Connie Pruitt FCCLH – Naylor, Lanier County

Child Resource Center, Inc. – Lakeland, Lanier County

Micah’s Playhouse, Inc. – Dublin, Laurens County

Little Feet Learning Academy – Dublin, Laurens County

Marsha Octave FCCLH – Hinesville, Liberty County

Bemiss Academy Preschool – Valdosta, Lowndes County

Bright Start Preschool – Valdosta, Lowndes County

Stephanie Turman FCCLH – Thomson, McDuffie County

Lollipop Learning Center – Tifton, Tift County

Washington County NB & PW Club Inc. – Sandersville, Washington County

MyNana’s Clubhouse – Jesup, Wayne County

Little Wonders Learning Center – Savannah, Chatham County

Eula Howell FCCLH – Valdosta, Lowndes County

GFEC+L said it is exploring additional disaster preparedness strategies, including an ongoing commitment to using unrestricted Foundation resources to help in future disasters.

