State Farm Arena offers Black Friday deals on Eric Church, Young Thug, more tickets

ATLANTA — State Farm Arena in Atlanta has announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on select events.

The sale features various discounts, including Buy One, Get One Free offers. Use the code word ‘THANKS’ to unlock promotions.

The downtown Atlanta venue is offering limited-time discounts on events ranging from collegiate basketball games and comedy shows to concerts and family-friendly attractions.

Discounts include 25% off tickets for Burna Boy on Dec. 8 and 10% off for 85 South on Dec. 12.

Holiday Hoopsgiving tickets are available at 50% off for the Dec. 13 event, while Young Thug & Friends offers a BOGO deal for the Dec. 16 show.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tickets are discounted by 20% for adults on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Eric Church tickets are available with a BOGO offer for March 20, and We Them One’s Comedy Tour tickets are 30% off on April 5, 2026.

Louis Tomlinson tickets are discounted by 25% on July 22.

A full list of events can be found at statefarmarena.com/Events.

