Spelman partners with Georgia Film Academy for new film courses

ATLANTA — Spelman College will offer two new film courses in its curriculum starting in the spring 2026 semester.

The courses, which are “Introduction to Film and Television Production” and “Introduction to Film and Television Post-Production,” come through a partnership with the Georgia Film Academy, according to a press release.

The courses are the first in the academy’s 18-credit-hour certification program in film and television production and post-production.

“We are thrilled to bring Georgia Film Academy courses to our students at Spelman College,” Dr. Mark Lee, provost/senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Spelman College, said in the release. “This partnership opens new doors for our students who aspire to careers in narrative film production, post-production and digital media, fields that are rich with opportunity for diverse voices and perspectives.”

The Georgia Film Academy partners with more than 30 colleges across the stage of Georgia to offer lectures, hands-on training, and equipment demonstrations to students looking to work in film production or post-production.

Spelman College is the first all-women’s college and the second private Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to partner with the academy.

“Partnering with Spelman College brings an exciting new dimension to our mission,” Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor of the Georgia Film Academy, said in the release. “Together, we’re expanding opportunities for more students to enter Georgia’s film industry with the skills, confidence and creativity to succeed.”

