Songs for Kids Foundation offers music programs for kids and young adults with disabilities

ATLANTA — The Songs for Kids Band, a group of young musicians from metro Atlanta, completed a national tour this summer, spreading joy and rhythm across the country.

The band, part of the Songs for Kids Foundation, played both original songs and covers alongside famous artists, including a performance in Colorado with Australian rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

“All the band members are like, thank you. Like we needed this,” Josh Rifkind, founder of the Songs for Kids Foundation told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen, reflecting on the feedback from collaborating artists.

For nearly 20 years, the Songs for Kids Foundation has been offering music mentorships and programs for kids and young adults with disabilities and illnesses.

The nonprofit’s mission is to use music as a way to connect with and inspire these young individuals.

The foundation’s center in Atlanta frequently hosts visits from well-known bands, who are often amazed by the talent and enthusiasm of the young musicians they meet.

This summer’s tour marked the band’s first national venture, where they performed both independently and as openers for internationally touring acts.

The band is not slowing down, as they continue to perform around Atlanta and are planning to expand their reach to Nashville and New York.

With plans to expand to new cities, the Songs for Kids Band aims to continue its mission of spreading music and joy to more communities across the nation.

