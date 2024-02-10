“Something for everybody”: Atlanta Comic Con brings fandom and fun to Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA — Atlanta has been the home to multiple fan-focused conventions for several years. From Dragon Con to Momo Con, Anime Weekend Atlanta, and more, there’s been a growth of opportunities to nerd out, cut loose and fly your fan flags.

Starting Friday, another convention is bringing in fans, talents and fun to Atlanta, with the Atlanta Comic Con at the Georgia World Congress Center.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the convention, showing a diverse crowd of adults, children and everything between, some dressed as their favorite characters. People showed up as characters from Marvel, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Demon Slayer and dozens of other series and fandoms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those who came to the con were there for a way to get rare merchandise, meet the stars of their favorite movies and shows, and be among like-minded friends and fans, as well as show off their tributes to favorite characters in costume.

One attendee, Shelley Carlisle, said for her, it’s about the atmosphere. Her husband, Guy Carlisle, came dressed as Indiana Jones.

“Meeting like-minded people who are just here to have a good time, and enjoy the atmosphere and celebrities, see the vendors, it’s overall a great atmosphere,” Shelley Carlisle said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shelley Carlisle came dressed up as “Barbie Beetlejuice,” combining her love of the two different series into one unique outfit.

Still, getting into a costume isn’t a requirement to be there. Others weren’t dressed up, but were having just as much fun.

Speaking to Channel 2 Action News, another attendee shared what made him the most excited to come to the state capital and join in on the festivities.

“I’m here for Atlanta Comic Con. Here to meet some celebrities, see some panels, checking out the awesome cosplays here. I’m a big fan of anime and comic books, it’s just the perfect place to be with people who have the same interests, a great community of people,” Conrad Sims told Channel 2 Action News.

“Honestly, I never thought I would get the chance to meet Robert Englund, you know I’ve been to so many conventions, and I’d just never gotten to see him before, the guest roster here is incredible,” Sims added.

He said the excitement for the convention tied into what he grew up watching and engaging with as a kid, and explained how the various movies, shows and their talented stars had impacted his life.

“I grew up with, watching my whole life, movies and shows. They really influenced my tastes in movies and I’m big into film, that’s what I like to do, I’m also involved in theater and acting and they’re a big inspiration to me,” Sims said.

At the convention, Sims also said that if they’ve never been, people should take the chance to go experience conventions for their welcome and variety.

“If you have never been to a convention before, I just really encourage you to go out and give it a try. There’s something for everybody here, and if you haven’t been, you really are missing out and you should give it a chance,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

More scenes and photos from the convention:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 91 ATL Comic Convention It's almost time! (ATL Comic Convention)

©2023 Cox Media Group