During Dragon Con, downtown Atlanta flooded by people with secret identities

ATLANTA — In a world of alter egos, Dragon Con is the place to check your true identity at the door.

The entire Turner family put on their Star Wars Sunday best and came to Midtown for Dragon Con, a now nearly 40-year-long Atlanta tradition.

“Like-minded people enjoying the same things,” April Turner, dressed as Ahsoka Tano of Star Wars fame, said.

“Dragon Con is the most fun in all of Atlanta,” event spokesman Dan Carroll said.

It’s the 37th annual celebration of Fandom. This year’s pop culture phenomenon is expected to draw up to 70,000 visitors, and pour tens of millions of dollars into the downtown area.

“This is the way,” Mandalorian cosplayer said.

Dragon Con is an opportunity for fans to not just be fans, but be what they love.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in the middle of it all, and saw many fans of the popular Disney Star Wars spinoff.

“We’ll spread the word of the Mandalorian creed,” one costumed hero told Channel 2 Action News.

“Is Baby Yoda with you?” Petersen said.

“The child is with me,” the fan continued. “The child is actually taking a nap.”

“Show us some force, Baby Yoda,” Petersen asked a young fan dressed as the Child, Grogu.

The Force was with him.

On the heels of the newly released hit film, there were a whole lot of costumed Barbies.

“Yeah, I used to play with Barbies in the bathtub. I’d take them with me to the swimming pool. Everywhere,” Andromeda Warnes, a Barbie said. Many fans like to dress as the characters and fandoms they grew up on.

“Everyone has this really fun energy. It’s like coming home to family every year,” Dina Young, in the role of Kim Possible, said.

For all of them, Dragon Con is much more than a convention, it’s a passion.

The four Mandalorians Channel 2 Action News spoke to can’t be wrong.

“This is the way!” “This is the way!” “This is the way!” “This is the way!”

The annual Dragon Con Parade is Saturday and kicks off at 10 a.m. from Peachtree and Linden downtown.

