Clayton County Schools upping security at games after student shot by robber at football game

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After violence broke out at a Clayton County football game last month, the school district is increasing security measures.

On August 20, an 18-year-old student from a Henry County school was shot in the parking lot of a football game at Clayton County’s Tara Stadium during an attempted robbery.

Isaiah Thomas’ mother said he was shot three times and one of the bullets hit his spine, likely leaving him paralyzed.

The district says they adjusted their games’ start times moving forward.

They have also been using metal detectors, but they tell Channel 2′s Larry Spruill they are now requiring digital game passes to be purchased before coming to the stadium.

They are also putting extra lights in the parking lot.

As students and parents head to Friday night’s games, more security measures are being put in place.

