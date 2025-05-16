Some MARTA riders express confusion as detours start for Five Points transformation project

ATLANTA — Big changes are on the ay for a huge MARTA transportation hub.

Starting Saturday, MARTA will mobilize for its Five Points Station transformation project, and that means detours for several downtown bus routes.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was on Forsyth Street in Downtown Atlanta, where the MARTA entrance will be open during the planned four-year project.

In a couple of weeks, the Forsyth Street entrance will be the only still open at Five Points Station.

For MARTA riders, there are signs showing point-by-point what changes are coming and what they need to know to navigate the detours.

However, some MARTA riders were confused on Friday, just half a day before the detours take effect.

“I thought they said Forsyth Street, but I see most of these say Georgia State,” bus rider Darrell Pitts told Channel 2 Action News.

Pitts told Washington that his MARTA route will change when the Five Points transformation project restarts.

“I hadn’t really had no time to read these signs to see where to catch my bus at,” Pitts said.

On Saturday, MARTA buses will be moved from their usual area on Alabama Street to Forsyth Street to make room for construction equipment.

Several of the downtown bus routes will also be detoured.

Greg Giuffrida, the MARTA Communications and Engagement for MARTA Capital Programs, told Channel 2 Action News that buses will still be serving Five Points Station, there will just be route changes.

While buses will have route changes, there won’t be any impacts to train service or transfers.

Directors at MARTA said the $230 million project was delayed in the past, and is well overdue.

“We will be erecting a big crane on Alabama Street and then we’re going to be doing a very concise deconstruction of the station canopy,” Giuffrida said.

In addition to the new canopy, the project is intended to make improvements to the centralized bus hub and pedestrian connection to Broad Street.

Still, Pitts said he’s bracing himself for the detours, and the potential inconveniences that may come with them.

“You got King, Memorial, all connections, so, it is what it is,” Pitts said.

MARTA said there will be ample signage and employees on hand to help bus riders navigate the new routes.

