MARTA to resume Five Points transformation project, bus routes will be impacted

ATLANTA — MARTA announced that work would start up again on its Five Points Station transformation project.

Starting Saturday, May 17, several downtown bus routes will be detoured because of the project.

During the deconstruction process, there will still be street-level station, elevator and bus access on Forsyth Street, and transfers won’t be affected.

MARTA said “the first phase of the project for the Five Points Station transformation includes deconstruction and removal of the current concrete canopy.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After, they’ll have work crews build a new canopy, improve the centralized bus hub and pedestrian connection to broad street and undergo efforts to incorporate community spaces, public art and agriculture.

Overall, the project is expected to cost $230 million, funded mainly through an Atlanta half-penny sales tax from the More MARTA initiative, with another $13.8 million provided by the state of Georgia and $25 million from a federal RAISE grant.

The remainder of the funding will come from the MARTA core penny.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to the Saturday start of bus detours, MARTA said certain customer services will be impacted beginning June 6.

Those services include the RideStore, Lost and Found and Reduced Fare office.

Those offices at Five Points Station will be temporarily moved, along with MARTA HOPE and the MARTA Police Precinct. New locations for them during the closure have not been released yet.

The following bus service changes begin Saturday.

The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:

3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue

40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown

813 – Atlanta University Center

21 – Memorial Drive

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

42 – Pryor Road

816 – North Highland Avenue

The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:

21 – Memorial Drive

42 – Pryor Road

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

813 – Atlanta University Center

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

MARTA said regional transit partner buses, like CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and Xpress will still run on time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group