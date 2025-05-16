Cox Communications, Charter combining in major deal

ATLANTA — Cox Communications and Charter Communications announced on Friday that they have agreed to combine their companies.

If approved by regulators, the deal would see two of the nation’s largest cable companies merging into one.

Cox Communications, which is based in Sandy Springs and owned by Cox Enterprises, is the third-largest cable operator in the nation. Charter, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the second-largest.

The proposed deal values Cox Communications at $34.5 billion.

The combined company, which will be renamed Cox Communications within a year of the deal closing, will be headquartered in Connecticut, but will still have a prominent presence at the Sandy Springs campus.

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey will remain President and CEO of the combined company, while Cox Enterprises CEO Alex Taylor will join the company’s board as Chairman.

“Our family has always believed that investing for the long-term and staying committed to the best interests of our customers, employees and communities is the best recipe for success,” Taylor said. “In Charter, we’ve found the right partner at the right time and in the right position to take this commitment to a higher level than ever before, delivering an incredible outcome for our customers, employees, suppliers and the local communities we serve.”

