0 14 lessons on life from former Gov. Zell Miller

As Zell Miller was laid to rest Tuesday, his grandson spoke about the most memorable lessons his family learned from the former Georgia governor.

[Zell Miller’s “final lecture on life,” according to his grandson]

Bryan Miller told the congregation at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church that on his 70th birthday, on February 24, 2002, Zell Miller wrote a personal letter to his family called “Some Lessons Learned by 70.” The letter consisted of the following 14 lessons, that Bryan Miller said hold just as true today as they did when they were originally written 16 years ago.

1. Do not be afraid to fail while going after something you really want. You will always learn from it. Never Give Up. Persistence will overcome everything else. I guarantee it.

2. If you listen more than you talk, you will not only learn more, but people will think you are smarter, not dumber, than you really are.

3. For every action there is a consequence – always. It can be a good consequence or a bad one, but it will come just as sure as night follows the day.

4. Use frequently but sincerely the words, “I’m sorry”, “Thank you”, and “I love you.”

5. Being on time will be noted and will impress people. Being late is a very rude thing to do. It says to the other people, “my time is more important than your time.” A person who is always late is a selfish person. Mark it down.

6. Being mentally tough will help you more in life than being physically tough.

7. Whiners are terrible people to be around. Don’t be one. Ask yourself from time to time, “Am I whining too much?” Blaming others for your own misfortune is the same thing and just as bad.

8. Notice and appreciate what makes your heart leap up. If nothing does, examine your life because something is missing.

9. Search for your niche. This may take years, although often it occurs early in life. There is something out there that you can do better or easier than other people. You have a knack or talent for it. Find it. It’s there. And when you do, others will beat a path to your door to get you to do it for them. It may bring fame, fortune or happiness. Keep in mind that there are also things you just simply cannot do very well, but there are others who can. If you’re lucky, you will marry them.

10. From time to time, make yourself do something you don’t really want to do. It will make you stronger.

11. Smoking will shorten your life. I’ve seen too many loved ones die because of it.

12. Family and home are important. One should know where he came from and who suffered or sacrificed to get us where we are. Having a sense of family and having a sense of place is going to be increasingly hard in this modern, fast moving, everchanging world. But if you do, it will bring you comfort and stability.

13. Those who teach lessons are not smart or know everything. They’ve just lived a long time.

14. Keep a good sense of humor, and laugh at yourself more than you do others.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.