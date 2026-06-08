Some businesses say city overlooking them as World Cup gets ready to kick off in Atlanta

ATLANTA — With just a week to go, some Southwest Atlanta business owners say they feel left out of the World Cup excitement.

Some merchants told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the security precautions could keep tourists away from their businesses.

Just blocks from the giant Mercedes-Benz Stadium, dozens and dozens of work crews are working feverishly to get shops, restaurants and bars open by the time the first match kicks off next Monday.

But southwest Atlanta residents don’t feel like the World Cup is paying much attention to them at all.

“They will not allow the natives to make their way down the street, to take a look, wave, hold up a flag and say, ‘We support you,’ walk down the streets, buy a T-shirt. They say that’s not going to happen,” said Steven Muhammad with the Vine City Civic Association. “That’s how they treat Vine City, like used toilet paper, and you know what you do with that.”

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The MLK Merchants Association also sees the trouble but said they’ve been in close contact with Mayor Andre Dickens’ office and have a sit-down planned to talk about the issues.

“I’m real confident about that, being that they’re ready to talk, to sit down and listen, and they ready to do it right,” said Johnny Mims, with the MLK Merchants Association.

They’re confident that the mayor is on their side and that an equitable solution will be found before the final goal is scored in World Cup Atlanta.

“I got to give it up to this great mayor, for he is paying attention. And is aware, and he’s doing everything that he can based on the conversations that we have had,” Mims said.

The city of Atlanta respectfully disagrees that the businesses are being overlooked.

It said it’s been working with many of those same residents and merchants since October 2024 on things such as getting grants, creating youth entrepreneur opportunities and creating a local business vendor directory.

We expect to hear more about the city’s efforts at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

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