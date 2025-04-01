Some Buckhead residents say Beltline construction causing noise, flooding, water outages

ATLANTA — Residents paying thousands of dollars in rent say they’re fed up with Beltline construction in Buckhead.

Renters at the Peachtree Park Apartment Homes off Peachtree Road shared videos and pictures with Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter of construction equipment blocking parking spaces and creating noise disturbances.

Nidalas Madden said she pays close to $2,000 in rent a month and that the impact of the construction is making her home unlivable.

“I can’t guarantee where I’m going to park when I get home. I can’t guarantee that it’s going to be quiet when I get home,” Madden said.

Mother of a toddler and resident Niken Williams, said the water has been cut off without warning dozens of times since the construction started.

“It’s been times where I get off work and my water is cut off,” added Williams.

One renter who didn’t want to share her name shared videos of flooding inside her unit that she said happened because of the construction.

“They kind of had an uneven terrain in the process... and that created a ditch that caused all of the flooding,” the renter said.

A spokesperson with the Beltline shared the following statement, adding that construction in this area began in October of 2024 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

“The Beltline has worked closely with the property owner to minimize impacts. We’ve hosted several, at large, community meetings both for the community at large as well as directly with the resident of the apartment complex to answer questions, provided detailed monthly construction updates, and a text-based notification system for alerts. Prior to construction starting (and continuing as we have progressed), we maintain constant communication with Peachtree Park Apartments’ management team to ensure they are kept in the loop about the timeline and extent of construction as well as the day-to-day operations.

We remain committed to minimizing any inconvenience to residents throughout the construction period. For example, while our crews could start work as early as 7 a.m., we wait to start our nosiest work until 8 a.m. We also discontinue work at 6:00 pm unless there is an emergency that needs to be addressed. We appreciate the understanding and collaboration of Peachtree Park Apartments’ residents and management team as we complete the trail’s construction.”

The director of communications at AIR Communities, the operator of Peachtree Park Apartments, shared this statement regarding renter concerns about parking and noise disturbances:

“At Peachtree Park, our mission is to provide quality apartment homes in a respectful environment delivered by a team of people who care, and it guides everything we do. This project is being completed by the Atlanta Beltline, and we have consistently emphasized the importance of workers respecting our residents’ homes. We know construction can be challenging for our residents, and we have worked diligently with the Beltline team to minimize disruptions, provide helpful updates, and offer solutions. We thank the Beltline and their construction contractor for their flexibility, understanding, and partnership.

Our residents will soon have more than 33 miles of regional trails for walking, biking, and running available right from their doorstep. They will also gain access to the Beltline’s extensive network of parks and green spaces. Ultimately, we look forward to offering this incredible amenity to our residents and the community once completed.”

Kleinpeter did reach out to both the Beltline spokesperson and the director of communications at AIR Communities specifically regarding flooding concerns, and as of Monday evening was still waiting for a response.

Some renters shared with Kleinpeter that their parking fees are being waived, but that they want more compensation for the impacts of the construction.

