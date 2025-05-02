Social media sites sue Georgia over law requiring kids to have parental permission before using

ATLANTA — A conglomeration of internet providers and social media sites is suing the state of Georgia over a law they say infringes on their First Amendment rights.

This law required those children under 16 to get parental permission to open up a social media account. It also limited what kinds of ads those sites could show to children.

But in a federal lawsuit filed on Thursday, that conglomeration of providers like Google, Facebook, X and others insist that law simply infringes on their rights of free speech.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with NetChoice’s director of litigation, Paul Taske, who told said it’s about the First Amendment.

“It fundamentally violates the Constitution. And so, because the First Amendment protects the ability to access speech, because this law infringes on that ability, it means the law will ultimately be struck down and it won’t actually advance the ball of protecting anyone or making anyone safer,” Taske said.

The lawsuit names Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in his official role.

He sent me a statement that said, “It’s a shame that the industry would rather file a lawsuit than protect children from online predators.”

©2025 Cox Media Group