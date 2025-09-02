‘Smells like a landfill:’ Neighbors frustrated apartment complex won’t clear piling up trash

ATLANTA — Neighbors at an Atlanta apartment complex are growing increasingly frustrated with management as they keep watching trash pile up.

While Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at The Flats on Maple apartment complex on Tuesday, workers came and hauled away the trash. But within just a few hours, someone came by and dumped sofas next to the dumpsters.

Those who live there think that if the dumpsters weren’t full, their neighbors wouldn’t treat it like a dump site.

“The smell has been uncontrollable,” one woman described.

They say the trash at the complex has been a problem for months.

“A landfill is a good way to describe it, and it smells like a landfill,” a resident said.

Fernandes called the leasing office last week. When no one returned her call, she went to the leasing office on Tuesday. Staff said there is no manager working until Wednesday.

Some neighbors say it is impossible to get answers from management.

“I’m a school teacher, so I can’t be on the phone all day trying to contact them, and then when I do have the free time to contact them, I’m not able to get in touch with them because they’re not answering the phone,” a neighbor said.

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta said someone made a code enforcement complaint last week. The next day, an inspector came and saw the trash themselves, so now they are figuring out who to hold accountable.

