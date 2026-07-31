Shootout leaves man wounded, windows shattered in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to pin down a suspect and motive, in a wild sidewalk gun fight on Peachtree Street near 7th Street in Midtown Atlanta.

Officers raced to the area around 10 p.m. Thursday on a report of a man shot. The 27-year-old victim was described as alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to the hospital.

A neighbor shared exclusive cellphone video with Channel 2 Action News, showing two men arguing before and explosion of gunfire. The video indicates close to twenty shots fired.

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During their investigation in the normally busy section of Midtown Atlanta, investigators found that stray bullets shattered windows at two nearby businesses, including a Starbucks and a Vietnamese Restaurant called Ahn’s kitchen.

“I think that’s kind of crazy. It’s such a quiet area. I’m not expecting Starbucks to have a bullet hole in the window when I go in there,” customer Zeneta Ware told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Another customer says what happened is frightening. She worried all the gunfire put bystanders at risk of being shot.

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“It’s heartbreaking. Anybody could have been walking out with their kids or leaving dinner. Anything,” said customer Shannon Smith.

A woman who lives less than a block from the shooting scene says it makes her more concerned for her safety.

“It’s pretty scary to hear that is going on so close to my apartment. I’m hoping they won’t be back because I do have a child,” said neighbor Courtney Martin.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim.

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