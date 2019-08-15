Sheraton hotel cleared to reopen following Legionnaires' outbreak

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Department of Health has cleared the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Atlanta to reopen following a Legionnaires' disease outbreak.
The Health Department said Legionella bacteria was found in the hotel's cooling tower and in a decorative fountain in the hotel atrium.
As of Thursday, the Health Department said there were 13 lab-confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death, and 66 probable cases from the outbreak.
The hotel had been closed for more than a month while staff cleared it of the bacteria.
The one victim who died from the disease tied the hotel was identified as Cameo Garrett.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fiancé arrested after body of missing teen found in DeKalb County woods
- Police arrest two brothers in arson attack on Atlanta police officer
- Two women visiting Atlanta say they found camera in Airbnb bedroom
In an interview with Channel 2's Tom Jones, Garrett's father said he suspected his daughter died from the illness after becoming sick shortly after staying at the hotel.
"She said she was having stomach problems and intestinal problems," Al Garrett said.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of lung infection that is caused by bacteria living in warm water. You get it by breathing in affected water droplets and there are many ways to be exposed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}