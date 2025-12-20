Shelters struggling to keep up with increased homelessness during winter weather

ATLANTA — Shelters are trying to balance a surge in need this year with winter weather safety.

These two elements combined can present a challenge because cities need more space, volunteers and donations to protect more people.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco met up with a woman who was in line for one of Atlanta Mission’s warming center beds on Friday night.

She asked us not to share her name because she often must sleep outside alone, but she described how she feels this holiday season.

“Constantly tired, constantly worried, not knowing what’s going to happen next, doing your best to handle a panic attack,” she said.

She’s one of more than 2,800 who are classified as homeless in Atlanta right now, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. That’s up 7%.

On any given night, state data shows about 1,000 must sleep outside because shelters do not have space and loved ones cannot help.

“We’re seeing a lot more people what we would call working poor who are just working check to check to make that happen. So, when anything disrupts that system, then we find them at our front door,” said Telecia Maxwell.

Maxwell is the Campus Director of Atlanta Mission’s shelter for women and children called My Sister’s House.

“Then, add in the cold weather, things of that nature. It is starting to pull people forward,” said Maxwell.

To manage the surge in need, she said volunteers are trying to focus on providing warm beds at night and finding families housing and jobs in the day.

Once their basic needs are met, she said volunteers can help them build a plan.

“We want to eliminate them having to worry about any of their basic needs by making sure that they know they’re safe, they are welcome and loved here at Atlanta Mission, and then we get to learn the person,” said Maxwell. “Then we build a plan with them.”

